Harold Hammer, 91, of Minersville, passed away Tuesday, March 19, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Harold was born in Duncott, June 17, 1927, a son of the late Thomas Sr. and Jennie Orff Hammer.

He was a member of First English Baptist, Minersville. He was a former owner of a hardware store in Saint Clair.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Hammer Jr., David Hammer and Russell Hammer; a sister, Olive Hammer.

Harold is survived by nieces and nephews, including Thomas Hammer III and AnnMarie Hammer.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Peace Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
