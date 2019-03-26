Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Hammer. View Sign





Harold was born in Duncott, June 17, 1927, a son of the late Thomas Sr. and Jennie Orff Hammer.



He was a member of First English Baptist, Minersville. He was a former owner of a hardware store in Saint Clair.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Hammer Jr., David Hammer and Russell Hammer; a sister, Olive Hammer.



Harold is survived by nieces and nephews, including Thomas Hammer III and AnnMarie Hammer.



A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Peace Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



