Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Angst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold James "Jimmy" Angst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold James "Jimmy" Angst Obituary

Jimmy Angst, 81, of Schoentown, passed away peacefully with dignity and respect Oct. 2 at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem.

Born Jan. 8, 1939, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Roy and Prudence (Workman) Angst.

He lived in Middleport most of his life. He was a graduate of Blythe High School and an Army veteran. Jimmy was employed at Exide Corp. and American Home Patient until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan of all levels from tee ball to the major league. He especially loved his Dodgers and trips to Williamsport for Little League World Series and Cooperstown for Schuylkill Coalcrackers games.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma (Lasko) Lindenmuth, in 1988; stepson, Larry Lindenmuth, in 1969; siblings, Margaret "Peggy" Moyer, Ruth Rescorla, David Angst, Roy "Mickey" Angst, John "Bud" Angst, Barbara Dalvet, and at birth, Charles and Violet Angst.

Surviving are his stepchildren, Terry (Amy) Lindenmuth and Gloria (Bill) Heffner, and their children, Matthew Lindenmuth, Katelyn Rosenberg, Chad Heffner and Marlies Goetz, and six great-grandchildren.

He was married to his present wife, Cecelia (Farrell) Angst. They were together 26 years and loved by his stepchildren, Eileen Kuperavage (Gerry) and Patrick Farrell (Martha); his grandchildren, Kassandra Kuperavage, Jacob Kuperavage, Brennan Farrell, Clare Farrell and Justin Ridge; one great-grandson.

Also surviving are siblings, Mary Traub, Robert Angst, Dorothy "Dolly" Christ, Alan Angst, Grace Fees, Beverly "Kitty" Hallick and Richard "Dick" Angst.

As per Jimmy's wishes, private services and interment will be held at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To those who knew him, always remember his smile, his laughter and his love of life. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -