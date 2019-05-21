Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home 75 Memorial Drive Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-7350 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry E. Lysek, 75, of Deer Lake, passed away Saturday while at Laurel Nursing Center, Hamburg, with his family by his side.



Born in Pottsville, Aug. 25, 1943, he was a son of the late John and Anna Cherepko Lysek.



Harry was a 1961 graduate of Minersville High School.He then went on to serve in the Army and was stationed in Germany.



To know Harry was to love Harry, he touched all those who came into his life. He could often be found enjoying his morning breakfast at Josie's. When not at Josie's, Harry would be at his second home at the Deer Lake Fire Company, where he was an active member for over 30 years and also served as the assistant fire chief.



In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his loving wife, who passed in 2016, Carolyn Lysek. Harry sadly mourned the loss of his wife and missed her dearly. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Joseph and Henry Lysek.



Harry is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Koslosky, N.J.; and children, Mark Weaver, of Auburn, Paul Lysek and his companion, Karen Krause, Schuylkill Haven, and Christine Stevens and her companion, Jeremy Ward, Orwigsburg; grandchildren, Bradley Stevens, Sinking Spring, and Nicole Stevens, Orwigsburg; a great-grandchild, Riley Elizabeth Stevens; and nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. An additional viewing will be held prior to services, beginning at 9 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held following the services on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Harry's memory be made to the Deer Lake Fire Company, 1 Ash Road, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Memories and condolences can be shared at



