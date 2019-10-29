Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Dunheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. Dunheimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry J. Dunheimer Obituary
Harry J. Dunheimer, 92, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.

Born in Saint Clair, Aug. 26, 1927, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Beatrice (Kelly) Dunheimer.

He was the widower of Tillie (Trynosky) Dunheimer.

Harry was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1945. He served in the Navy in World War II in the South Pacific. Harry was formerly employed as a sales manager for Ost & Ost, salesman for Schumack Auto, as well as Gary's Auto Body. He also enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Schuylkill Mall for 69 years. Harry was a life member of Pottsville Kiwanis Club, and past governor of Kiwanis. He was a life member of Humane Hose Company, and the Pottsville boys' biddy basketball league. Harry was an umpire and coach for Rotary Little League, and was a member of the Keystone String Band. He was a member of Northeast Variety Band, and was a member of the board of the Pottsville Winter Carnival for 15 years.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Janice M. Dunheimer, and his brother, Robert Dunheimer.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Joyce, wife of Charles Hopkins, of Bluffton, S.C.; grandchildren, Brett Hopkins, husband of Holly, of Conn., and Kara Emes, wife of Brian, of N.J.; great-grandchildren, Merritt and William Hopkins, Griffin and Patrick Emes; as well as his companion, Diane McCready, of Pottsville.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now