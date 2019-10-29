|
|
Harry J. Dunheimer, 92, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.
Born in Saint Clair, Aug. 26, 1927, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Beatrice (Kelly) Dunheimer.
He was the widower of Tillie (Trynosky) Dunheimer.
Harry was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1945. He served in the Navy in World War II in the South Pacific. Harry was formerly employed as a sales manager for Ost & Ost, salesman for Schumack Auto, as well as Gary's Auto Body. He also enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Schuylkill Mall for 69 years. Harry was a life member of Pottsville Kiwanis Club, and past governor of Kiwanis. He was a life member of Humane Hose Company, and the Pottsville boys' biddy basketball league. Harry was an umpire and coach for Rotary Little League, and was a member of the Keystone String Band. He was a member of Northeast Variety Band, and was a member of the board of the Pottsville Winter Carnival for 15 years.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Janice M. Dunheimer, and his brother, Robert Dunheimer.
Harry is survived by his daughter, Joyce, wife of Charles Hopkins, of Bluffton, S.C.; grandchildren, Brett Hopkins, husband of Holly, of Conn., and Kara Emes, wife of Brian, of N.J.; great-grandchildren, Merritt and William Hopkins, Griffin and Patrick Emes; as well as his companion, Diane McCready, of Pottsville.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019