Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Metzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry "Gene" Metzinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry "Gene" Metzinger Obituary
Harry "Gene" Metzinger, 89, of Big Mine Road, Ashland, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 5, 1930, in Locustdale, he was a son of the late Harry and Emma J. (Brockenshire) Metzinger.

He was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean war and awarded the medal of marksmanship. He was last employed as a driver for Rock Hill Concrete Co., Tamaqua, until retirement.

Three brothers preceded him in death, Roger, Kenneth and Wayne.

Surviving are his wife Jane (Cappel) Metzinger, whom he was married to for 67 years; two sons, Gene, husband of Jenifer Metzinger, of Gordon, and Eric Metzinger, of Ashland; a sister, Jane Hepler, of Ashland; two grandsons, Seth and Reese Metzinger; nieces and nephews.

Services with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil will officiate. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, has charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -