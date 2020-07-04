|
Harry "Gene" Metzinger, 89, of Big Mine Road, Ashland, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 5, 1930, in Locustdale, he was a son of the late Harry and Emma J. (Brockenshire) Metzinger.
He was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean war and awarded the medal of marksmanship. He was last employed as a driver for Rock Hill Concrete Co., Tamaqua, until retirement.
Three brothers preceded him in death, Roger, Kenneth and Wayne.
Surviving are his wife Jane (Cappel) Metzinger, whom he was married to for 67 years; two sons, Gene, husband of Jenifer Metzinger, of Gordon, and Eric Metzinger, of Ashland; a sister, Jane Hepler, of Ashland; two grandsons, Seth and Reese Metzinger; nieces and nephews.
Services with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil will officiate. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, has charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2020