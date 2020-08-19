Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Baney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Ronald Baney III


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Ronald Baney III Obituary

Harry Ronald Baney III, 36, of Shamokin, passed away Aug. 12, at his residence.

Born in Ashland June 27, 1984, he was a son of Harry Ronald Baney, Frackville, and Margaret M. Cuff, of Ashland.

He attended North Schuylkill High School and was employed by Harley-Davidson Warehouse, York, as a forklift operator.

Surviving are his wife, Angelina Valeno Baney, Shamokin; daughter Allyssa, of Frackville; two sisters, Tracy Lynn Baney, of Frackville, and Angela Baney, of Webster, Texas; a brother, Nicholas, of Tamaqua; nieces and nephews.

Ronny loved riding his 4-wheeler and camping. He loved fixing anything mechanical or electrical. He would take things apart just to learn how to put it back together. His greatest love was his daughter, Allyssa, whom he constantly talked about to everyone and wished he could have spent more time with. He loved her so much.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor, has charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -