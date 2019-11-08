|
|
Harry Samuel Wedde, 87, of Barry Township, Ashland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He was born April 30, 1932, in Barry Township, a son of the late Luther and Anna Hinkel Wedde.
Harry was a graduate of Hegins Township, Class of 1950.
He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.
Following the war, Harry learned the trade of a bricklayer and used these skills to build his own home. After many years as a bricklayer, he became a foreman for PennDOT, Schuylkill County. Harry enjoyed woodworking, traveling and spending time with family.
He was a member of St. John's Kimmel's Church, Barry Township; American Legion Post 575, Valley View; F&AM Valley Lodge 797, Valley View; Tall Cedars of Lebanon Lodge 125, Millersburg; and Tri-Valley Senior Citizens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Boyd Wedde.
Harry is survived by his wife, the former Helen A. Kopp, to whom he was married for 66 years.
He is also survived by daughters, Pamela Shuey and husband, David, of Orefield, Sally Ludwig and husband, Dennis, of Manheim; son, Gary Wedde and wife, Cindy, of Elysburg; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annetta Troup and husband, Wayne, Margaret Mitchell and husband, Edward, both of Barry Township; sister-in-law, Grace Wedde, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John's Kimmel's Church, Deep Creek Road, Ashland, with the Rev. Bonnie Yeager officiating. A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John's Kimmel's Church, 1263 Deep Creek Road, Ashland, PA 17921. Burial will be made in the parish cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. John's Kimmel's Church Memorial Fund. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 8, 2019