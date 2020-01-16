|
|
A beautiful heart stopped beating Jan. 14, 2020.
Harry "Sandy" Shaup, 78, of Lakeside Avenue, Delano, was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Hazleton.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Township High School. He was an MP in the Army. Sandy was a truck driver for Atlas Powder Co., Karchner Trucking, Seybertsville, and retired from Kraft Foods, Allentown, with over 4 million safe driving miles. He was known for his outgoing personality and contagious laughter.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Kelly and Agnes Shaup.
A beloved, devoted husband, father and amazing Papa to his granddaughter, Emily Sasinowski, he is survived by his wife Carol (Kutsko) Shaup; they had just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. He is also survived by a son, Michael; a daughter, Denise (Shaup) Sasinowski, wife of Nick Sasinowski, of Bloomsburg; a son, Dennis Shaup; loving granddaughter, Emily; a brother, David Shaup, of Old Forge; a sister, Kay, wife of George Fazio, of Florida; nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Delano Fire Company, Quakake Legion, Park Crest Fish and Game Commission, and Bears Head Sportsman Association. He was of the Catholic faith.
Services and viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, 31 Mahanoy Ave, Tamaqua. Burial will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to .
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 16, 2020