Harry Smolock, 90, of Cressona, passed away Thursday at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, with his daughter, Kathy, by his side.
Born in Germantown, March 9, 1929, he was a son of the late Metro and Parasea Dugla Smolock.
Harry attended Ashland schools, and was a 25-plus year veteran of the Armed Forces (Army and Air Force), entering the service in 1945 to join his brothers in World War II. Harry worked in communications and cryptology with assignments all over the world. He rose to the rank of master sergeant at the time of his retirement. He briefly left the service after World War II and worked in the mines as a mine foreman, but shortly after returned to the Air Force. Post his Air Force retirement, he worked a number of places and retired from Tamaqua Cable, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend, Louise; four brothers, John, Michael, George and Peter; sister, Ann.
Harry is survived by his children, Kathy Yoder and husband, Allen, of Orwigsburg, Maryann Parisse and husband, John, of Warminster, Donna Monaghan and husband, Brian, of Pottsville, and Michael Smolock, of California; two grandchildren, Amanda Yoder Zelinsky and husband, Stephen, of Orwigsburg, Alexa Yoder, of Orwigsburg; two great-grandchildren, Grant and Ella Zelinsky. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Grabowski Funeral home with a private service and interment in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019