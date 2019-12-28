Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Smolock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Smolock


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Smolock Obituary
Harry Smolock, 90, of Cressona, passed away Thursday at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, with his daughter, Kathy, by his side.

Born in Germantown, March 9, 1929, he was a son of the late Metro and Parasea Dugla Smolock.

Harry attended Ashland schools, and was a 25-plus year veteran of the Armed Forces (Army and Air Force), entering the service in 1945 to join his brothers in World War II. Harry worked in communications and cryptology with assignments all over the world. He rose to the rank of master sergeant at the time of his retirement. He briefly left the service after World War II and worked in the mines as a mine foreman, but shortly after returned to the Air Force. Post his Air Force retirement, he worked a number of places and retired from Tamaqua Cable, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend, Louise; four brothers, John, Michael, George and Peter; sister, Ann.

Harry is survived by his children, Kathy Yoder and husband, Allen, of Orwigsburg, Maryann Parisse and husband, John, of Warminster, Donna Monaghan and husband, Brian, of Pottsville, and Michael Smolock, of California; two grandchildren, Amanda Yoder Zelinsky and husband, Stephen, of Orwigsburg, Alexa Yoder, of Orwigsburg; two great-grandchildren, Grant and Ella Zelinsky. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Grabowski Funeral home with a private service and interment in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -