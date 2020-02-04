Home

Harry W. Roberts Obituary
Harry W. Roberts, 71, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, surrounded by his wife and friend.

Born Sept. 4, 1948, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Harry and Katherine (Brennan) Roberts.

He retired from Brush Wellman Inc., Shoemakersville, as an extrusion operator.

Harry enjoyed fixing older TVs and working on electronics. He was the owner of Harry's TV Repair in Palo Alto and the original owner of the Mr. Softee Ice Cream Truck. He was responsible for bringing the truck to Schuylkill County.

He also owned the former Downtown Dairy, which was located in downtown Pottsville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Roberts, and brother, Thomas Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Roberts; sons, Harry Jr. and Matthew Roberts; daughter, Francine Roberts; grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Sharon Roberts, Katherine Chaklos, wife of Joe, John Roberts, Richard Roberts, husband of Linda, Cindy Pappas, wife of Demetrius; family friend, Carol Martin.

Funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Roberts family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
