Harvey H. Herring Sr.

Harvey H. Herring Sr. Obituary

Harvey H. Herring Sr., 88, of Seltzer, Norwegian Township, formerly of Tremont, passed away Wednesday at Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 18, 1932, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Daniel and Alma Schneck Herring.

He attended Pine Grove schools and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked as an anthracite miner and was later employed as a carpenter.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Betty Jean Herring, in 1994; a stepson, Dwane Bertasavage; a grandson, Brandon Bertasavage. The last of his immediate family, he was also preceded by six siblings, an unnamed sister in infancy, Pauline Renninger, Alice Pogera, Leroy Herring, Richard Herring and Verna Herring.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Gertrude Snyder Bertasavage; five children, Harvey Herring Jr. (spouse, Louise), of Tremont, Vicki Hoppes (spouse, Ray), of Orwigsburg, Gwynn McCabe (spouse, Paul), of Donaldson, Denise Bressler (spouse, Kevin), of Middleport, and Tina Boltz, of Llewellyn; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Angelic and Brittney Herring, Jessica Hoover, Jeff Hoppes, Jeanna Carl, Fallon Kutz, Jared and Alexia McCabe, Felicia and Jamie Stine, Jesse Boltz; 20 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Interment will be private in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
