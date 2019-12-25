|
Harvey K. Freeman, 86, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born on June 19, 1933, in Summit Station, he was a son of the late Harvey C. and Cora Bressler Freeman.
He was a graduate of Cressona High School.
Harvey was owner/operator of Freeman Excavating, an independent truck driver and a farmer.
He was a member of St. Mark's (Brown's) Church, Schuylkill Haven, where he served on the consistory. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Annetta P. Haldeman Freeman, on Feb. 2, 2019; a brother, Ernest Freeman; sister, Pauline Trumbo; a nephew, Scott Freeman.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth and wife, Ruthann Freeman, of Georgetown, Texas; two daughters, Debra A. Spittler and companion, Ron Salvatore, of West Pittston, and Sally and husband, Nicholas Modesto, of Pine Grove; stepchildren, Larry and wife, Pattie Krammes, of Pottsville, and Diane Krammes and partner, Nelson Zook, Sandra and husband, Tom Price, and William and wife, Tammy Sites, all of Pine Grove; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta Lutz, of Pine Grove; a brother, Paul Freeman, of Greencastle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from St. Mark's (Brown's) Church, 151 Summer Hill Road, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Eugene Eckroth officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mark's (Brown's) Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either St. Mark's (Brown's) Church, c/o Tim Shadler, 958 Schwartz Valley Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or -Greater Pa. Chapter, c/o Harvey's Gang, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsndyerfuneralhome.com.
