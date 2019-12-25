Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey K. Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey K. Freeman Obituary
Harvey K. Freeman, 86, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born on June 19, 1933, in Summit Station, he was a son of the late Harvey C. and Cora Bressler Freeman.

He was a graduate of Cressona High School.

Harvey was owner/operator of Freeman Excavating, an independent truck driver and a farmer.

He was a member of St. Mark's (Brown's) Church, Schuylkill Haven, where he served on the consistory. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Annetta P. Haldeman Freeman, on Feb. 2, 2019; a brother, Ernest Freeman; sister, Pauline Trumbo; a nephew, Scott Freeman.

Surviving are a son, Kenneth and wife, Ruthann Freeman, of Georgetown, Texas; two daughters, Debra A. Spittler and companion, Ron Salvatore, of West Pittston, and Sally and husband, Nicholas Modesto, of Pine Grove; stepchildren, Larry and wife, Pattie Krammes, of Pottsville, and Diane Krammes and partner, Nelson Zook, Sandra and husband, Tom Price, and William and wife, Tammy Sites, all of Pine Grove; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta Lutz, of Pine Grove; a brother, Paul Freeman, of Greencastle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from St. Mark's (Brown's) Church, 151 Summer Hill Road, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Eugene Eckroth officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mark's (Brown's) Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either St. Mark's (Brown's) Church, c/o Tim Shadler, 958 Schwartz Valley Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or -Greater Pa. Chapter, c/o Harvey's Gang, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsndyerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -