Hazel Kathryn Maurer Minnich, 93, formerly of Wayne Township, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, surrounded by her daughters, Jane and Janet.
She was born April 7, 1926, in Ashland. She was one of 12 children born to Charles and Dora Maurer. Her siblings included Elmer, Warren, Alvin, Lottie, John, Ralph, George, Alma, Earl, Harry and Harold.
Hazel was a woman with the heart of a servant who always had time for her family and others who needed anything. She enjoyed baking (and eating) cookies, being outside and especially gardening. People who passed by her home in the last years of her life enjoyed seeing her handiwork on the banks at the corner of routes 183 and 443.
Through the years, she was involved in PTA, Schuylkill Garden Club, Fire House Auxiliary Team, Lutheran Women's Guild, prison ministry and hospice care. She was the local delegate of Friedensburg Republican Women's Council. This position allowed her to be a guest of Mrs. Nixon at a White House reception. She and her daughter, Janet Stoyer, were operators of a Montgomery Ward's store, located on the corner of routes 443 and 183.
She was a faithful member of Bethesda E.C. Church, Reedsville. She loved to read the Bible and to send cards of encouragement to countless numbers of people.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Mervin Minnich, and by seven brothers, two sisters and two great-great-grandsons, Cullen and Mason.
She is survived by two brothers, George and Earl; her four children, Steven Minnich (spouse, Norma), Jane Baudoin (spouse, Larry), Janet Stoyer (spouse, Marty Sr.) and Scott Minnich (spouse, Sheree); 10 grandchildren, Scotty, Emily, Faith, Kate, Jono, Kara, Marty Jr., Julie, Shane and Justin; 20 great-grandchildren, Amber, Erika, Jessie, Hazel Belle, Henry, Dylan, Hudson, Connor, Finnly, Josie, Sara, Lily, Nick, Nora, Alexis, Lydia, Chase, Tori, Bella and Max; 1 great-great-grandson, Declan.
Funeral services will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Bethesda E. C. Church, 155 Reedsville Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA, 17972, located on Route 183, with Pastor Mark Brooks officiating. Burial will be celebrated after the service in Bethesda E.C.'s Cemetery, Reedsville, next to her husband, Miles Minnich, who died April 9, 1985. The cemetery is located behind the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda E.C. Church. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2020