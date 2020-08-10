Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Hazel M. Shoener

Hazel M. Shoener Obituary

Hazel M. Shoener, 89, of Tamaqua, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 4, 1931, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Verna (Romberger) Mennig.

Hazel was a homemaker who loved being with her children and all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John Samuel Shoener Sr., on Oct. 22, 2002; a son, Daniel Shoener; sisters and brothers.

Hazel is survived by three daughters, Lisa Underwood and her husband, Tom, Crystal Shoener, and Brenda Rubright and her husband, Raymond; two sons, John Shoener Jr. and his wife, Ruth Ann, and Shawn Shoener; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with the Rev. Lorraine Heckman officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Hazel to . Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
