Heath A. Dougherty


1987 - 2020
Heath A. Dougherty Obituary
Heath A. Dougherty, 32, of Saint Clair, passed away unexpectedly Thursday in his residence.

Born Dec. 28, 1987, in West Reading, he was a son of Darlene J. (Smith) Dougherty and Richard A. Dougherty.

He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School.

Through the years Heath worked at Comcast and more recently in the maintenance department at Tyson Foods.

In his spare time, Heath enjoyed working on cars and home carpentry, listening to music and reading. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Mojo and Bo.

Heath is survived by his companion, Stacey L. Reba; parents, Darlene J. (Smith) Dougherty and companion, Jim Clevenger, of Greencastle, and Richard A. and Dianne Dougherty, of Friedensburg; grandmother, Dorothy Dougherty, of Fleetwood. He was looking forward to the arrival of his first child, Delaney, in May.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in St. John Cemetery, Auburn. The family requests contributions in Heath's memory be sent to Delaney Doughtery Assistance Fund, 110 Broad St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, or online at the GoFundMe: http://gf.me/u/xywcs2. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
