Heather Ann Dunnigan

Heather Ann Dunnigan Obituary
Heather Ann Dunnigan, 48, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, at her residence.

Born in Pensacola, Fla., Aug. 12, 1971, she was a daughter of Daniel and Karen (Wojnarowski) Nowak, Saegertown.

She was the wife of James E. Dunnigan.

She was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1989. She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, troop leader for Girl Scouts and president of the Blue Mountain PTO. Heather worked as a van driver for R & J Transportation.

In addition to her parents and husband, Heather is survived by her daughters, Alicia and Caitlin; brother, Brian Nowak, Venango; sister, Julie Nowak, Saegertown; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:15 a.m. Tuesday until the time of Mass at church. The family requests donations to Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA), 350 Hale Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17104. Interment will be private at the family's convenience. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. and Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
