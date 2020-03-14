Home

Heidi Emma Seidel

Heidi Emma Seidel Obituary
Heidi Emma (Ilgenfritz) Seidel passed away unexpectedly Feb. 12, 2020.

Born Sept. 21, 1956, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Marion Ilgenfritz.

She is survived by her children, Jill A. Fehr, Michele D. Seidel, Carmine J. Natale Jr., Clayton R. Pepe Jr. and Paul T. Pepe; her loving family and friends.

Memorial services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, at Faith Church, Route 61 S., Orwigsburg.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
