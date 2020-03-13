|
Heidi Price, 58, of Pitman, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her sister's home in Auburn.
Heidi was born April 13, 1961, in Germany, a daughter of the late Sabina Russell and was raised by her grandparents Hans and Margaret Spocklein.
She attended college in Germany studying nursing and was employed as an RN at Johns Hopkins Hospital and also at the Tremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was also employed at Wegmans.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Paris, and brother, Curtis Simmons.
Heidi is survived by her fiancé, Lincoln Kukuk; three children, Robert Hoffman, Patricia Price and CJ Price; two sisters, Marianne Jarzenbovicz and Birgit Ehm; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews; two stepdaughters, Fallon and Natasha Kukuk; three step grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
