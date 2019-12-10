|
Helen Ann Thompson, 92, of Minersville, passed away peacefully Monday at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Roy A. and Elizabeth E. (Yarnall) Thompson.
Helen was a graduate of Minersville High School. She was employed at the former Messner & Hess, Keim's Kard Shop and Minersville Library.
She was a lifetime member of First Methodist Church, Minersville, where she was active in the United Methodist Women's Organization, Christian Women's Club, and a former member of the church choir. In her early years, she was an excellent bowler who won numerous trophies in her bowling leagues and was a member of the WIBC Bowling Association. She was also active in The Friends of the Minersville Library, Minersville Senior Citizens, and a member of O.W.L.S. Proudly, she was a 50-year member of Order of the Eastern Star, Cressona Chapter No. 367.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Yuravage and Miriam Jenkins, and a brother, John Thompson.
Helen is survived by a brother, William Thompson, of Middletown. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews throughout Pennsylvania and other states.
Many thanks to both staffs at Masonic Village and Masonic Village Hospice for their excellent care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. and services. Burial will be in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
