Helen A. Zuber Obituary
Helen A Zuber, 83, of Frackville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born Sept. 8, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna Bozylinski Zuber Sr.

Helen was a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Maizeville, and was active with many church functions.

Helen is survived by a sister, Claire Beaver and husband, John, of Girardville; brothers, Peter Jr. and wife, Christine, of Frackville, and John and wife, Stefanie, Richmond, Va.; nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
