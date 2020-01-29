|
Helen A Zuber, 83, of Frackville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
Born Sept. 8, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna Bozylinski Zuber Sr.
Helen was a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Maizeville, and was active with many church functions.
Helen is survived by a sister, Claire Beaver and husband, John, of Girardville; brothers, Peter Jr. and wife, Christine, of Frackville, and John and wife, Stefanie, Richmond, Va.; nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
