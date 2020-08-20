Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Salen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ann Salen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Ann Salen Obituary

Helen Ann Salen, 99, of Phoenix Park Road, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, one day short of her 100th birthday at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born in Forestville, a daughter of the late Mary (Welsh) and William J. Murphy.

She was the widow of John V. Salen, who died Nov. 23, 1999.

Helen was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Church, Reading. She was a graduate of Cass Township High School.

In addition to her parents and her husband, John, she was preceded in death by brothers, William,Vincent, John and James Murphy; sisters, Mary Brennan, Gertrude Burke, Angela Gilles and Ann Sabados.

Helen is survived by a brother, Cyril Murphy, of Minersville. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, including her caregivers, Marcia Gleason and Jean Murphy, with whom she resided.

Services are private at the convenience of family in Mausoleum Encryptment Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -