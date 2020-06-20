Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Helen Antoinette Mazack

Helen Antoinette Mazack Obituary
Helen Antoinette (Mezyk) Mazack, 96, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, June 17, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

Born Dec. 16, 1923, in Turkey Run, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Katherine. She was a sister to the late Michael, Alberta, Martin, John and Mary.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

As a child of God and saved by Jesus Christ, she was kind, caring and thoughtful.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, in Holy Ghost Polish National Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, and will be officiated by Father Robert Plitchta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist PNCC, Frackville, and/or Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 20, 2020
