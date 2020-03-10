|
|
Helen B. (Heffner) Kuhn, 92, of Wyomissing, entered into God's eternal rest March 8, 2020, in the surrounding love of her family.
Born March 29, 1927, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of Lewis C. and Grace A (Fidler) Heffner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Kuhn, of 65 years on Nov. 3, 2013; her daughter, Barbara E. (Kuhn) Klopp, on May 16, 2016.
Helen was a 1945 Schuylkill Haven High School graduate and a junior and senior Honor Society member. She was employed as a secretary and teller for First National Bank and Trust Co., then as a dental assistant for Dr. Carl Albert, Schuylkill Haven.
Survivors include her son, Chris A. Kuhn and wife, Tanya (Stine) Kuhn, Schuylkill Haven; grandson, Jeffrey Futchko and wife, Emese (Molnar) Futchko; great-grandchildren, Caiden A. and Abigail Z. Futchko, all of Blandon. Additional survivors include granddaughters, Nichole (Kuhn) Rivera and Misty Kuhn; great-grandchildren, Kai, Jaxon, Munir and Anika, all of Lebanon; brothers, Russell Heffner, Marietta, Richard and wife, Carole (Staller) Heffner, and Terry Heffner, Schuylkill Haven; brother-in-law, Joseph Kuhn and wife, Joanne, Wyomissing; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family meant the world to her. All the holidays were shared together, leaving us many precious memories to forever cherish. Making ceramics became a family hobby enjoyed by all. Her interests also included playing Scrabble and doing crossword puzzles.
We remember with love happy times of family reunions, shared vacations to the seashore, Caribbean cruises to Mexico, Cancun and The Bahamas, and extensive travels to many states, including Maine, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Utah, California, Hawaii, and neighboring Canada. As we traveled together, we were all afforded the beauty of God's creations.
Helen saw beauty in flowers, birds, butterflies and angels. Spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her greatest joy. She will always be affectionately remembered as Mom-Mom.
Helen was a lifelong member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Schuylkill Haven. She loved her church and church family as they shared together their faith and friendship. It was a beautiful blessing wish she treasured deeply.
A Celebration of Life funeral service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be conducted at 2 p.m Thursday, March 12, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. William Parrish officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Following services, all are invited to attend a reception of fellowship and shared memories. In Helen's memory those desiring may make a contribution to Covenant United Methodist Church, 209 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 10, 2020