Helen B. Melusky, 94, formerly of Duncott, passed away early Thursday morning at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown.



Born in Duncott, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Rabbits Billets.



Helen was educated in former Cass Township sschools. She was a retired garment worker in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.



She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was active in the church and was a member of the Married Women's Sodality, St. Cecilia's Choir and was a volunteer for the parish picnic and the Polish Day Committee.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, in 2012, to whom she was married 70 years at the time of his death; a great-grandson, Elliot Thomas Melusky; three sisters, Mary Hrenyo, Julie Romnanies and Anna Hatala; son-in-law, Beau Austin Barthold.



She is survived by a daughter, Carol Barthold, Bethlehem; two sons, Anthony J. Melusky and his companion, Donna, Pottsville, and Thomas Melusky and his wife, Linda, West West Terrace; four grandchildren, Matthew Melusky and his wife, Holly, Nicholas Melusky and his wife, Samantha, Sheila Confer and her husband, Aaron, and Allison Goff and her husband, William; five great-grandchildren, Anthony Goff, Maxwell Goff, Bennett Goff, Samuel Confer and Beau Melusky; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus No. 2 Cemetery, Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Helen to the St. Matthew the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund.



