Helen Cecelia (McDonald) Hartz, 96, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, where she had been a resident.
Born in Tuscarora, Oct. 10, 1922, she was the third child of the late Thomas J. and Irene (Kennedy) McDonald.
Helen was married to Lawrence E. Hartz, who passed away in 2001. They lived for most of their lives in Schuylkill Haven.
Helen was also predeceased by her brother, Thomas J. McDonald, and sister, Katherine McDonald Beam.
Helen was a graduate of Blythe Township High School, New Philadelphia. She had been employed by Acme Foods for 24 years, assisting the company in setting up stores and bookkeeping. Helen was a longtime member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, where she was an active participant in Sodality and Parents' Council.
Helen is survived by her three children, Joseph L. Hartz and his wife, Dana, of Fleetwood, Marie Hartz Muncy and her husband, Victor, of Orwigsburg, and James P. Hartz and his wife, Lisa, of Schuylkill Haven. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Allison Muncy, Kelsey Hartz, Marla Muncy, Jacob Hartz, Kayla Hartz, Meredith Hartz and Nicholas Hartz; many nieces and nephews.
Helen was a happy, positive person who cared greatly for her family and others. She willingly shared her kindness and meals to anyone stopping by. She was an excellent baker, especially known for her delicious cakes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. Interment will follow Mass at St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Brockton. Instead of flowers, the family would like remembrances of Helen to be made to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 6, 2019