Helen D. Boris, 90, formerly of Saint Clair, died Friday at Providence Place, Pottsville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen D. Boris.
Born in Saint Clair, July 31, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Ponist Prievoznik.
She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Boris, in 2010; two brothers, Joseph and Frank Kapsha; three sisters, Margaret Stetz, Mary Mason and Anne Filipponi.
Surviving are three daughters, Cherie Amendola, of Waverly, Kathleen Ambielli, of Woodinville, Wash., JoEllen McLaughlin, of Thorton; two sons, Dr. Walter Boris, of Southampton, N.J., John Boris, of Chatham, N.J.; 16 grandchildren, Dorina, Daniel and Diedra Amendola, Brian and Lauren Ambielli, Ashley and Walter Cameron Boris, Jack and Lea Casano-Boris, Christopher, Jonathan, Colin, Timothy, Brendan, Ryan and Sean McLaughlin; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial fund at the above address. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 10, 2019