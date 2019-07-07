Helen E. Mirabella, 90, of Palo Alto, passed away with her loving family by her side Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Schoentown, June 2, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John Tarris and Bertha Powelton Tarris Kralick.



Helen was a graduate of Soldier's Memorial High School in Port Carbon, Class of 1947. She was co-owner and operator at Angelucci's Sub Shop in Palo Alto.



Helen was a member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and a member of the rosary society. Her strong faith, love and trust of Jesus and love of family is what was always most important to her. She adored her grandchildren and was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother who always put family first.



Helen was the strongest, most incredibly kind and generous person that loved life. She always made holidays very special, especially for her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Maurice D. Mirabella, on Feb. 16, 1983.



Helen is survived by two daughters, Mary Anne Fasick and her husband, Robert, Lewisberry, and Christine Maccarone and her husband, Michael, Pottsville; three grandchildren, Maurisa Fasick, Lauren Dunn and Michael Maccarone; a sister, Leona Buber and her husband, Edward, Port Carbon; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, July 10, at Seton Manor Nursing Home Chapel in Orwigsburg with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the chapel. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or to the Seton Manor Activities Fund. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.



