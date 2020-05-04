|
|
Helen E. Wallauer, 97, of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., died Saturday, May 2, at Careone at King James, Nursing Home Atlantic Highlands.
Helen was born July 19, 1922, in Palo Alto, a daughter of the late Alice (Mellinger) and Albert Clocker.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in 2006.
She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church Saint Clair.
She retired as a waitress in 1986.
She was a member of Women's Circle at St. Paul's UCC, Garwood, N.J.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and Ralph Clocker; a sister, Geraldine Hartranft.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Sally Ann Holzapfel, of Garwood N.J., and Michele Spaeth, of Atlantic Highlands, N..J; two sons, Ray A. Wallauer, of Garwood N.J., and Robert R. Wallauer, of Lawrence, N.J.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Grickis Lambert, of RD Pottsville.
Services are private at the convenience of family, with interment in Mount Laurel Cemetery, Pottsville. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 4, 2020