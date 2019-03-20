Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen F. Pleva. View Sign

Helen F. Pleva, 91, formerly of Frackville, passed away Monday at Tel Hai Retirement Community-Meadows, Honey Brook.



Born in Mar Lin, July 22, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Korutz Fanok.



She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.



Helen was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and was active with the former St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville. She was a member of St. Ann's Ladies Guild, a pierogi maker, and enjoyed helping with many parish activities, including the annual parish festival.



She worked for the former Sears, Schuylkill Mall, in the Credit Department.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Russell S. Pleva Sr., in 2001; a sister, Ann Yakobosky; two brothers, Andrew and John Fanok.



Helen is survived by daughters, Geralyn Ellingsworth and husband, Sam, Downingtown, and Janine Haines and husband, Cliff, Ventnor City, N.J.; a son, Russell S. Pleva Jr. and wife, Mary, Friedensburg; two granddaughters, Kelly Pleva and Hannah Ellingsworth; nieces and nephews.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Ann R.C. Church, Spring and Line streets, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Immediately following Mass, relatives and friends are invited to Roman's Lounge & Catering for luncheon and fellowship. The Pleva Family thanks everyone for their prayers and words of comfort at this time. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.



