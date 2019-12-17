Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen G. Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen G. Owens Obituary
Helen G. Owens, 91, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, at her daughter's residence.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, June 4, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Mary E. (Roeder) Raybuck and Clayton Rhode.

She was the widow of Richard E. Owens.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, May Heitstuman; brother, Donald Rhode; sister, Marion Kishbach.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Patricia Dent, widow of David, of Pine Grove; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren.

Private graveside service will be conducted at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven, at the family's convenience, with Monsignor Edward Zemanik officiating. Family requests donations in Helen's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -