Helen G. Owens, 91, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, at her daughter's residence.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, June 4, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Mary E. (Roeder) Raybuck and Clayton Rhode.
She was the widow of Richard E. Owens.
She was of the Catholic faith and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, May Heitstuman; brother, Donald Rhode; sister, Marion Kishbach.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Patricia Dent, widow of David, of Pine Grove; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be conducted at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven, at the family's convenience, with Monsignor Edward Zemanik officiating. Family requests donations in Helen's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 17, 2019