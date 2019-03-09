Helen I. Miller, 93, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, March 8, in Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
|
Born Jan. 13, 1926, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late George and Lillian Berger Staller.
Helen worked as a laborer for Guilford Mills in the warping department and was the past president and vice president of the Guilford Mills Union.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. She had been a volunteer for the Senior Services in Schuylkill County and was in the Peer Group at Rosewood for the last five years.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Miller, in 1977; four brothers, Roy Staller, Harry Staller, Luther Staller and Bill Staller; three sisters, Katie Lengle, Annie Witmer and Lucy Smith.
Surviving are two daughters, Carol Morgan, of Pine Grove, and Ann Pyle, of Frackville; a son, Scott Miller, of Virginia; four grandsons, Ray Morgan, Craig Morgan, Daniel Miller and Ryan Miller; six great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Tawny, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Cameron and Audry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
