Helen J. Horan, 90, formerly of Centralia and Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.
Born in Frackville, March 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Lukach) Wapinsky.
She attended schools in Frackville.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry.
On June 29, 1960, she married Thomas G. Horan, who preceded her in death May 8, 1993.
Helen was of the Catholic faith. She was an avid cook, baker and enjoyed crocheting.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were two brothers, Joseph and Michael, and one sister, Margaret.
Surviving are one son, Thomas Horan, of Mount Carmel; one daughter, Maryann Wolfgang and her husband, John, of Ashland; four grandchildren, Tyler Wolfgang, Thomas Wolfgang, Kelly Horan and Jacob Horan; one sister-in-law, Dolores Wapinsky, of Frackville; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 10, 2019