Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Helen Kubeika


1926 - 2020
Helen Kubeika Obituary

Helen Kubeika, 94, of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Norwegian Township.

She was born June 12, 1926, in Saint Clair, New Castle Township, a daughter of the late Theodore Stock and Mary (Skrincosky) Stock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Kubeika, who passed away in 2000. Helen was preceded in death by four brothers, Bishop John Stock, Michael Stock, Peter Stock and Theodore Stock.

She was a member of the former St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and was currently a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. She retired from the former Saint Clair Garment Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Prock, wife of A. Michael, of Norwegian Township; a son, Edward J. Kubeika, husband of Deborah J., of Norwegian Township; a brother, Thomas Stock, of New Castle Township; a sister, Sister Evelyn S.S.M.I. of Sloatsburg, New York; a grandson, Eric; a granddaughter, Lisa; a granddaughter, Kara; a granddaughter, Krystina; a granddaughter, Melissa; a great-granddaughter, Carys; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; a great-granddaughter, Kaylee, one niece and one nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church with Monsignor William Glosser, officiating. Calling hours will be private at the convenience of the family. A private interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family would appreciate contributions in memory of Helen to Assumption BVM School, 112 S. Seventh St., Pottsvillle, PA 17901. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
