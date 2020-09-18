Home

Helen M. Bosevich

Helen M. Bosevich, 77, of Frackville, passed away peacefully on Thursday at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital with her daughter at her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.


