Helen M. Edling

Helen M. Edling Obituary
Helen M. (Kimmel) Edling, 93, passed away April 27, 2020, at Green Valley Nursing home, Pitman.

Helen was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Buck Run. She was a daughter of Nicholas and Catherine (Postick) Fedako.

She worked at a clothing factory in Mount Carmel through the 1950s and 1960s followed by post master position in Lavelle for 20 years. She was also a member of Christ EC Church, Lavelle.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Janet Griffin; four siblings, Mary Olinek, Anna Aftuk, Irene Melocheck and Joseph Fedako.

Helen is survived by daughter, Alma Jean and son-in-law, Robert Davis. She has four grandchildren, Melissa, Rob, Jeff and Jennifer, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, John, Edward and Carl Fedako; two sisters, Caroline Stock and Theresa Murray; her very close friend, Jim Lloyd.

Services are pending at this time and will be private at the discretion of the family. Donations made in her memory to Christ EC Church, 362 Main St., Lavelle, PA 17943, would be greatly appreciated. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 2, 2020
