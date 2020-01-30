|
|
Helen M. Onuskanich, 90, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Gutswa Kordish.
She was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1948.
She was Mom, Grammy, Babcia, Helcha and Helen; dearly loved and will never be forgotten. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and always enjoyed family gatherings and watching her family grow.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, and was active with many church functions; she was also a member of Frackville Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Michael Onuskanich, in 2018; a sister, Louise Houser; two brothers, John and Thomas Kordish.
Helen is survived by a daughter, Jane Halupa and husband, Stephen, a son, Michael Onuskanich and his wife, Theresa, all of Frackville; grandchildren, Michael and Becca Onuskanich, David and Amanda Onuskanich, Luke Onuskanich, Amy and Jared Rickert and Lisa Halupa; great-grandchildren, Ava, Benjamin, Aubrey and Mason; a sister, Mildred Garbardi, of Minersville; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with family from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, donation in Helen's name can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish Memorial Fund, 7 S. Broad Mountain Ave., Frackville, PA 17931, and/or Frackville Recreation Board, 42 S. Center St., Frackville, PA 17931. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020