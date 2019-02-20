Helen M. Selvocki, 96, of Nottingham Village Nursing Center, Northumberland, and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 18, 2019, at the facility.
She was born Nov. 16, 1922, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Michalowska Michalowski.
She was a 1940 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School and lifelong member of St. Casimir Church, Shenandoah. A loving grandmother, Helen enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, crocheting and doing crossword puzzles.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Leonard, December 2017; three brothers, Edward, Joseph and Albert Michalowski.
Surviving family are two sons, Robert Selvocki, Bloomsburg, and Mark Selvocki and his wife, Eleanor, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Katherine and Matthew; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by Monsignor Ronald Bocian in Divine Mercy Parish-Sacred Worship Site, St. Casimir, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Interment will follow at the convenience of the family in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, and again from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2019