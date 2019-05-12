Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Sidella. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Marie Sidella, 90, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, May 8, while in the company of her family.



Helen was born in Seltzer, Nov. 15, 1928, a daughter of the late Pauline Sakala and Vendel Babusik. She was the widow of George Sidella.



Helen was a member of St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church in Saint Clair and a homemaker. Throughout her life, she enjoyed polka music and dancing.



She was predeceased by her sisters, Pauline Berger, Mary Kerick, Anna Welkie and Agnes Davison; her brother, John Babusik.



Helen is survived by a daughter, Sandra, wife of David Breslin, of Deer Lake; four sons, George, husband of Joy Sidella, of Schuylkill Haven, Michael Sidella, of Ocala, Fla., Richard, husband of Yvonne Sidella, of Orwigsburg, and William, husband of Susan Sidella, of Schuylkill Haven. She is also survived by a sister, Mildred, widow of John Balulis; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



A very special thank you for our friend Karen, the staff at Compassus & Precision for their loving care and support.



Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home Inc, Orwigsburg. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Father Jeff L. Zias officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church, 106 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970.



