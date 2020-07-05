Home

Helen P. Snyder

Helen P. Snyder Obituary
Helen P. Snyder, 89, of Lancaster, passed away June 28, 2020, at Moravian Manor.

Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Opal (Starr) Bernosky. Helen was the loving wife of Lawrence J. Snyder until his passing on their 63rd wedding anniversary in 2014.

She will be remembered for her many dedicated years of working for Armstrong World Industries. She was also a member of the National Railway Historical Society, Citizens Police Academy of Lancaster, Fulton Opera House, Musical Art Society of Lancaster and Lancaster Community Concert Association, and Cotillion Club. In her free time, she enjoyed music, the theatre and handwriting analysis.

She was preceded in passing by her parents and husband, a brother, Carl Bernosky, and sister-in law, Jean Bernosky.

Helen is survived by her nephew, Carl Bernosky, husband of Margaret, of Ashland; nieces, Yvonne Staskel, wife of Gerald, of Mohnton, and Barbara Tabak, wife of Sam, of Georgia; an uncle, John Bernosky; a host of grandnieces and grandnephews.

Services for Helen will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, 2400 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2020
