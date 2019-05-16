Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Pohronezny. View Sign Service Information Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-3381 Viewing 9:15 AM - 10:15 AM St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church Schuylkill Haven , PA View Map Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:15 AM St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church Schuylkill Haven , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Minersville, on May 4, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Magdalene Wasiloski and Frank Sweitzer.



She was the widow of Michael G. Pohronezny, who passed away Jan. 8, 2010.



She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, Auburn VFW and the Schuylkill Haven Senior Citizens.



Helen was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1937. She then attended college in Kutztown and received her teaching degree in education.



She previously worked at Middleport and Alcoa, Cressona.



In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Olga Hutzulak, and brother, Frank Sweitzer.



Helen is survived by her sons, Michael G. Jr., husband of Cosette, Schuylkill Haven, and James, husband of Mary Ellen, Pine Grove; daughters, Kathleen Farr-Parker, wife of Richard A. Parker, Orwigsburg, and Teresa Colahan, wife of John, Red Lion; grandchildren, John Colahan, Joseph Colahan, husband of Shannon, Michael W. Pohronezny, Nichole Welsh, James Pohronezny, Jacob Pohronezny, Joellen Windsor, Jessica Stanton, Matthew S. Farr, husband of Reagan, Robert F. Farr and Aaron A. Parker; great-grandchildren, Mykenna and Braeden Welsh, Aubree and Landon Pohronezny and Alexander Colahan; sister, Miriam Sobolesky, widow of Walter, Philadelphia; sisters-in-law, Nancy Sweitzer, widow of Frank, and Helen David, widow of Harry; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., and 9:15 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.The family would like memorial donations in Helen's name be sent to Kathleen Farr-Parker, 315 E. Market Street, Orwigsburg, PA 17961 (checks made payable to Kathleen Farr-Parker). All donations collected will be used to purchase a memorial bench that will be placed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in the section where Helen and Michael are buried. To extend online condolences visit,



