Helen Polanchyck, 87, formerly of Frackville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville.
Born in Pottsville, June 16, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Bresnie Semanchik.
She was a graduate of Frackville High School. Helen was a member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, and joyfully sang in the choir since her childhood. She loved baking delicious food with the other parishioners such as pierogi and halupki for church fundraisers.
After graduating high school, she was employed by the Pa. government in Harrisburg, and later at the former Frackville Block Company as a secretary. In her later years, she worked at several garment companies in the Frackville area, including Model Garment, Jen-D and others. Helen became interested in baseball when her son played Little League on a team coached by Frank Holowaty. Since that time, she has been a devoted fan of the Phillies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron "Chic" Polanchyck, in 2001; two sisters, Olga Semanchik and Betty Motz; and a brother, John Semanchik.
Helen is survived by her son, Gregory Polanchyck, of Danville; a sister, Sonja Mucha, of N.H.; a brother, Ted Semanchik, of Fla.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, with the Very Rev. James Jadick as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday with Parastas Service at 7 p.m. and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday morning at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be Holy Ascension Parish Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Donations can be made in Helen's name to Holy Ascension Orthodox Church Memorial Fund, 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 18, 2019