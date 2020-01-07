|
|
Helen R. Eckroth, 95, formerly of Palmyra, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, with her daughter at her side.
Born June 28, 1924, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Lillian (Godshall) Eckenrode. She was the widow of Dr. Richard N. Eckroth since August 2006 and also preceded in death by siblings, Henry Eckenrode, Jane Moyer and Miriam Bates.
Helen was an active member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren, former member of Palmyra Women's Club, docent at Hershey Museum, tutor for the Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon and volunteer at Lebanon Valley Brethren Home and Caring Cupboard, both of Palmyra. She was also employed at Weis Markets in Palmyra for 13 years and was an avid golfer for many years. While residing in Pottsville, she attended Pottsville Senior Center daily, helping with Meals on Wheels. Never one to be idle, she filled her time and stayed sharp by reading, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are her daughters, Nancy L., wife of Robert Lushbaugh, of Shrewsbury, and Barbara J., wife of Robert DeFont, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Keri Lushbaugh, Kimberly Giblin, Justin DeFont and Lauren Davidson; great-grandchildren, Kelly Giblin, Bennett Davidson and Graham DeFont.
Private interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at her church, 45 N. Chestnut St., Palmyra, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palmyra Church of the Brethren Worship and Performing Arts Fund, 45 N. Chestnut St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 7, 2020