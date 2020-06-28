|
|
Helen R. Mucha, 94, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday evening, June 25, at the Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born in Shenandoah, Oct. 12 , 1925, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Rozalia "Delacott" Jedruch.
She worked for many years at Mahanoy City Cigar Factory as well as a housewife. Helen was a lifelong member of the former St. Casimir Church, Shenandoah.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Paul Mucha, in 2006; two brothers, Edward and Joseph Jedruch; three sisters, Loretta Yasinowich, Stella Komosinsky and Sophie Klonduck. Helen was the last member of her immediate family.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald Mucha with his wife, Anna Marie, Frackville, and Jerry Mucha, Shenandoah. Nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation for family and friends will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Burial will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 28, 2020