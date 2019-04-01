Helen R. Pucklavage, 89, formerly of Tamaqua, died March 29 in Nesquehoning.
She was the widow of Edward Pucklavage.
Private services will be at the family's convenience. Memorials to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17903. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Tamaqua, is handling arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2019