Helen S. "Babba" Florida, 83, of Muir, passed away Monday, April 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Pottsville, June 30, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Steven Starzetsky and Susan Verchick Baruka.

Helen was a retired seamstress from the garment industry.

She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Starzetsky; a brother, Adam Baruka.

Surviving are her husband, Charles F. "Red" Florida; two sons, Vincent Meehan, Pottsville and Michael Meehan and his wife, Sandy, New Philadelphia; three grandchildren, Angela, Stephen and Erin Meehan; one great-grandson, Oliver Inghram; her goddaughter, Tameka Lebo, Muir; a sister, Veronica Hopestine.

Following Helen's wishes, there will be no services. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
