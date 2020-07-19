Home

Helen Smerko, 92, of Duncott, Cass Township, passed away on Wednesday at The Gardens at York Terrace.

Born in Heckscherville, Cass Township, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Glagola Smerko. She attended Cass Township schools. From early adulthood, Helen maintained a large household, providing sustenance and care for her siblings and parents.

Helen was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.

The last of ten children, Helen was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Charles, Stephen, Joseph and Paul Smerko; four sisters, Anna Durovick, Mary Smerko, Pauline Durgin and Julia Smerko.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until Panaheda at 9 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 107 S. Fourth S., Minersville. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2020
