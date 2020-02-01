|
Helen T. (Mahulsky) Beddall, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born Aug. 6, 1929, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late John "Jimmy" J. and Helen (Feifer) Mahulsky.
Helen was a 1947 graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed in retail, having been last employed for Payne's Flower Shop, Ashland, and earlier in their former shop in Shenandoah.
Helen was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Shenandoah, and Ladies Auxiliary of the parish. She was a former board member of Shenandoah Area Free Public Library.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. "Bob" Beddall Jr., on Jan. 22, 2015.
Surviving are her nephew and caregiver, George H. Taylor and his wife, Connie, of Shenandoah; her great-niece, Amanda Taylor, with her son, Helen's great-great-nephew, Chase; her great-nephew, Richard Yarnitsky and his wife, Heather, with their children, Helen's great-great-nephew, Bryden, and great-great-niece, Kadence; her godchild and cousin, Elaine Prybolsky, of Mesa, Ariz.; cousins and friends.
Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Michael Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 114 S. Chestnut St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Myron Grabowsky, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Shenandoah Area Free Public Library, 25 W. Washington St., Shenandoah, PA 17976, or St. Michael Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 114 S. Chestnut St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020