Helen T. (Dowling) Canfield, 98, a lifelong resident of New Philadelphia, was ushered into heaven Tuesday, July 7.
She was born Feb. 1, 1922, in New Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Patrick and Cecelia (Tomey) Dowling.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, her son, Pat; her brother, Edward.
She is survived by her son, Robert Canfield and wife, Janet, of Tuscarora; daughter-in-law, Marie Canfield, of Palo Alto; brother, Joseph Dowling and wife, Kathleen, of Port Carbon, Patsi (Dowling) Smith and husband, Ricky, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Patrick Canfield, Amy and Christian Gagliardi, Bill and Michelle Canfield and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Havila, Kelly and Sean; cherished family members, Gage and Jakob; nieces and nephews.
"Aunt Helen's" greatest passion was working at Rosemount Camping Resort, where she spent many wonderful years with Mike and Marigrace Canfield and their family.
Eternal blessing!
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at Holy Cross Parish Center, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Miner as celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020