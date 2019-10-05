|
Helen Tarris, 92, of Port Carbon, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born in Five Point, Cumbola, Aug. 29, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Turanicza) Danshock.
She was a graduate of Blythe Township High School and then worked as a seamstress for Colonial Blouse, Pottsville, and was a member of the ILGWU. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Metro Tarris, on Dec. 10, 2017.
Surviving are son, Leonard Tarris and his wife, Rita, of Middleport; daughter, Elaine Vrabel and her husband, James, of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Melissa, Stacie, Paul and Gregory; one great-grandson, Seth; nieces and nephews
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church 105 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with Monsignor Myron Grabowski officiating. Friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, with Panachida being held at 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, St. Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2019